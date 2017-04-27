IDOC nurse layoffs rescinded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The 124 nurses who received layoff notices in March will remain employed at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Republicans from the Illinois House made the announcement Thursday morning that the administration had rescinded the layoffs of the IDOC nurses. Saying they will be going back to the bargaining table.

But INA tells WAND, the matter is far from resolved.

"The last meeting with the Department was Thursday, April 20th. We have numerous communications from the Department in which they state they do not have an obligation to negotiate the issue of subcontracting with the INA. The have not rescinded that statement." said Alice Johnson, Executive Director of INA.

Johnson goes on to tell WAND when they met with CMS on April 20th, the CMS representative made them a new offer. This offer included: cutting overtime pay, without cutting actual overtime hours worked, changing the definition of regular day off, reducing shift differential pay, a four year wage freeze, eliminating extra pay for nurses who are mandated to work overtime, and addressing work schedules. However, the administration says these are just ideas, not definitive proposals.

They will be meeting again for further discussions.

In response to news of the rescinded layoffs, State Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, had the following statement.

“This whiplash approach to governing is giving a lot of people a headache. It’s never too late to do the right thing, but this entire situation, all the turmoil and stress for these workers and their families could have been – and should have been – avoided if the Rauner administration simply did a better job at running the state.”

Legislation sponsored by Senator Manar and Senator Sam McCann, R-Pleasant View, that would have stopped the privatization of nurses had passed both chambers and was waiting on the governor's desk for approval.

Nicole Wilson, from IDOC released the following statement to WAND.

"We remain committed to working with the INA to avoid the potential layoffs, and believe there is ability to reach common ground on compromise proposals that would allow DOC and INA to come to an agreement. Although we are disappointed that INA is not available until May 8, we are ready to meet whenever and hope they find availability sooner."

