IDOC nurse layoffs rescinded

IDOC nurse layoffs rescindedPosted: Updated:
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
Meridian's Getz leaps over obstacles on track and in life
MACON -- Meridian junior Cameron Getz is flat-out explosive. Whether beating defenses to the edge on a bootleg in football, blowing past defenders on the basketball court or plowing ahead in a relay race in track, Getz has the kind of speed and quickness kids dream about. But that's not even mentioning his best sport: high jump, in which his personal best of 6 feet, 8 inches will put him in contention for the state title. Even more amazing is the fact he soars over bars as tall as ...
Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting
Police are investigating a deadly crash and shooting from Tuesday evening in Springfield.
Lead found in DPS drinking water
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local school is taking a proactive approach to make sure water is safe for children.
Woman arrested for voter fraud in Macon County
A woman has been arrested for voter fraud in Macon County, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
Illini land 'Mr. Basketball' Mark Smith
EDWARDSVILLE -- Four current players in the Illinois basketball program have carried an equivalent or greater recruiting ranking as Mark Smith (No. 74 according to 247Sports' composite totem pole). But that doesn't mean the 2017 Mr. Basketball winner's commitment on Wednesday evening didn't make the biggest splash in years. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's tweet sums up the optimism that rippled through the fan base after Smith's announcement at Edwardsville High: "Do ...
WAND Interactive Radar
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
Decatur motorcycle crash victim identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon.
Saying farewell to Greenwood Cemetery's director
Lynn Dixon has been the Director of Greenwood Cemetery for more than two years.
