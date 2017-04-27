Motorcycle crash prompts family to share their loved ones story

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - As Dominique Caputo flips through the pages of a book, recognizing her father, she can't help but smile.

"He was funny absolutely hilarious joked around all the time talked your ear off sometimes to much," says Dominique Caputo the daughter of Dominick Caputo who died in a motorcycle accident Monday. "Sometimes you would have to stop him like dad I got to go I got to get back to work."

Her father, Dominick loved riding his motorcycle, and if he wasn't riding he would be cleaning his bike or making upgrades to it.

"Even if it was raining as long as it was warm enough, he didn't care he would be out there," added Dominique. He was known in the Decatur community for not only his love of bikes, but his service to our country. "One of the stories which is huge it's in the book a Soldier Reports," says Dominique. "General Westmoreland had basically got himself into a predicament you could say, and my dad ended up saving him."

However, Dominick's service came at a hefty price.

"My dad got completely shot up he lost his lung because of how many times he was shot," added Dominique.

While his daughter is devastated about her father’s death, she says it's how he would have wanted to go.

"I kept telling him you're not going to die until your 200 years old you're going to see everything you're not leaving us just yet you're too tough to leave us," says Dominique. "He'd say well when I die it's going to be on my motorcycle I know it will be on my motorcycle. So just know I left the way I wanted to and that I was happy."

A decorated war hero loved by the community and his family.

"He was just such a great guy a very fun guy you can ask probably 99 percent of this community they loved him," added Dominique.

Caputo's loved ones hopes he's also remembered for his kind heart. Services will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Graceland and Fairlawn Funeral home.