Dove recognizes volunteers for annual Coats for Kids drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dove is celebrating its volunteers. To mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week Dove presented plaques to all the cleaners who help make for the annual Coats for Kids drive.

Dove members went from cleaner to cleaner to hand out the plaques. Dove staff said often times the cleaners forget how much it means to the community that they clean the coats donated during the winter coat drive.

WAND has helped Dove collect over 22,000 coats for children who need them. In the last 25 years the coats for kids drive has collected more than 71,000 coats.