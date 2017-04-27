Students grill Rauner during Facebook live event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students and classrooms across the state took part in a Facebook live event Thursday morning.

Third graders from Riverton Middle School traveled to the Governor's office in Springfield to ask questions in person, while classrooms from across the state got to submit questions through Facebook.

The questions varied from asking about what the governor does for fun to what he likes most about his job.

“By far, my favorite thing to do as governor is visit with students and teachers across the State of Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “Thanks to technology and social media, we were able to connect with more classrooms than ever before.”

Each student from Riverton prepared a question to ask the governor before taking part in the event.

The governor said it’s important for students to know the state is working hard to provide top quality education.