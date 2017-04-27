Suspect in 2009 beating death found guilty again

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury found Elliott T. Murphy guilty for the murder of one man and attempted murder of another in 2009, after an appellate court reversed his earlier conviction and ordered a new trial.

On Thursday, a jury found 24-year-old Murphy guilty of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

In September 2009, authorities charged Elliott T. Murphy, 24, and several others with the beating death of Jerry Newingham near 540 West Sawyer Street and the severe beating of Kevin Wilson in Garfield Park. Murphy, who was 16 at the time, was tried as an adult and convicted of first degree murder and attempted murder.

In 2013, the Fourth District Appellate Court found Murphy's public defender at trial had been working under a conflict of interest, since he had also represented a prosecution witness in a separate criminal case. To read the Appellate Court's decision, click here.

Murphy will be sentenced on June 20.