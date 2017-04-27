Macon County Sheriff not seeking re-election

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A change at the top of the Macon County Sheriff's Office. WAND just learned that Sheriff Thomas Schneider is retiring at the end of his current term.

"The Macon County Sheriff's Office has been my life for 30 years. Although I will miss being an active part of the office, my wife, Amy, and I have raised a successful son and we are ready to start a new chapter," said Sheriff Schneider.

Schneider started his career with Macon County in 1988 as a correctional officer. He became a deputy sheriff two years later and sheriff in 2008.

"I am proud of the depth of leadership at the Sheriff's Office, and I have developed a great executive team. Three lieutenants have indicated to me a desire to run for Sheriff. I believe each of them has the credentials and experience to do an excellent job. I'm looking forward to mentoring all three through the election process. The citizens of Macon County deserve the best possible leadership in law enforcement, and I am committed to making sure these candidates are prepared and ready to serve."

Sheriff Schneider will serve out the rest of his term and plans to announce his official retirement closer to the end of his term.



