Heavy rain to impact central Illinois over the weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Rain chances return Friday and continue thru Sunday night. The heaviest rains look to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals could range from 4" to 5" inches before wrapping up early Monday morning. Areas west of I-55 will see a little less with between 2" to 3" inches.

A Flash Flood Watch will take effect Friday evening and run through Sunday for most of central Illinois.

