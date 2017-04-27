Bill allowing abuse victims to keep phone service passes the Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An bill aimed at helping victims of domestic violence passed in the Senate this afternoon.

The measure is an update to the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986, and will allow a victim of domestic violence to separate their phone plan from their abusive partner, while keeping their same phone number. Currently, when a new plan is requested a person must get a new phone number, but supporters of the measure argue that a cell phone can be a lifeline for those trying to start over. The sponsor of the bill hopes to create one less obstacle that victims have to go through when they make the often terrifying decision to leave their abuser.

"Cell phones have become and essential tool in our everyday lives. They have important information, personal information, phone numbers, addresses, even personal banking information. To purchase a new phone number and new information just creates another unnecessary hurdle for that person to leave an abusive relationship." said Senator Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford.

“In today’s world, having a cell phone has gone from being a luxury to a necessity. A victim should not be burdened with restarting their entire life from the ground up, and this legislation is just one of the many things that can help prevent that.” said Senator Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, a co-sponsor of the bill.

The measure will allow for victims to petition the court for the right to continue using the same phone number when they file a petition for an order of protection. The cell phone provider would have 72 hours to issue them a new plan.

Wireless company AT&T has come out in support of this measure.

It will now move to the House.