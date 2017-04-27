Illinois gun dealer licensing bill passes the Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A controversial bill creating a state level gun licensing has passed the Illinois Senate.

The measure would allow Illinois to license gun dealers, currently gun dealers are only licensed through federal regulations. The legislation creates exemptions for big box stores, whose gun sales are 20 percent or less of their overall sales, and small dealers who sell under ten guns a year. The exemption of big box stores caused controversy from those on the right, who say that exemption will cause small businesses throughout the state to shut their doors.

Bill Sponsor Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, acknowledged that provision was only included to help ease some of the opposition to the bill, but that was of no solace to members who fear what it would do to shops in their communities.

"I appreciate your honest and completely transparent answer as to why we have exempted out the big boys, but gosh darnit. I don't represent the big boys. I represent mom and pop shops trying to put food on their tables, and by the way, they don't just put food on their table. They sponsor those youth raffles, those habitat restorations. That money stays locally." said Senator Chapin Rose, R-Champaign.

But for supporters of the measure, especially those from the Chicago area, where violence and gun related murders have become a daily occurrence, they view this legislation as a step in the right direction to helping to stop the influx of illegal guns in the state. During the debate many of the Senators from Chicago were visibly emotional as they spoke to the importance of solving the gun violence in the state.

"Not just in the City of Chicago, but in Oak Park. I'm lucky, I have colleagues in this chamber who see kids shot in front of their house. And dammit we do nothing. Over and Over again, we do nothing. I'm not asking for much, I'm asking to give local law enforcement the ability to go into the bad apples and say why do you sell 50 guns to one guy last month. Is that too much to ask?" said Senator Harmon.

The bill passed with a vote of 30-21.

It will now move to the House.