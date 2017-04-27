I-72 hit and run victim finally speaks

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- In early February Chris Moore's life changed in a split second.

Chris Moore was towing for Billingsley Enterprises when he was struck by a car on the side of I-72, that car took off immediately after hitting him.

Moore said, "it's like a flash and you just feel this car on top of you, and then once it went past and I looked down, my foot was turned the wrong direction and laying flat."

He suffered numerous injuries including a broken leg, a cracked pelvis and a shattered ankle to name a few. But, he has since been working with a therapist daily to recover and learn to walk once again.

Police are still searching for the man or woman who did this.

A benefit will be held for Chris this Saturday at the American Legion post in Decatur. The address is 1535 Legion Drive and the event will start at 4 and go until 8:00 p.m.