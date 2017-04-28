Decatur's Heathcock has new mission this time around at nationals

DECATUR -- At 132 pounds, Dalton Heathcock packs the kind of punch you'd expect from a boxer twice, three times his size.



Fellow Soy City fighter Jordan Maxey literally is three times Heathcock's size, and can corroborate that. Maxey has been helping the 26-year-old Heathcock train as he prepares for the biggest event of his young boxing career: Golden Glove nationals in Lafayette, Louisiana the week of May 1.



Heathcock just claimed his fourth Golden Glove title in St. Louis and is armed with the lessons he learned from losing in the first round last year at nationals, which means his goals are different this time around.



Click the video above to hear the secrets behind Dalton's boxing success.