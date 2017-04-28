Events honor those killed on job

DECATUR-Families and community leaders are holding special ceremonies this evening to honor those who have died on the job.

The events mark AFL-CIO’s Workers’ Memorial Day and are being held in Decatur, Champaign, Springfield and other communities around the country. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports more than 4,500 workers die on the job each year in the United States.

In Decatur, families, faith leaders and officials are gathering at 5:30 p.m. at the Worker Memorial on the Macon County Courthouse lawn. In Champaign, groups are holding a memorial at the Champaign County Worker Memorial in Dodds Park at 5:30 p.m. In Springfield, unions are holding a memorial at the Illinois State Library atrium, also at 5:30 p.m.

The events are meant to recognized those who “lost their lives while building, maintaining and improving our communities while also supporting their families through their labor,” according to a press release.