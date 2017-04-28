Prime Sole suspects arrested after multi-state robbery spree

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are in custody after last week’s attempted armed robbery at Prime Sole in Effingham.

Police say the two Omaha men are responsible for several thefts and robberies in several Midwest towns. They say the men also shot a man four times in a small town in Missouri before they were arrested in Higginsville, Missouri.

Allen J. McCray, 19, and Victor M. Linton, 23, were arrested on April 21 after a brief pursuit with police in Lafayette County Missouri.

Effingham County was able to link the subjects back to an armed robbery at Prime Sole on April 18.

The Lafayette County Sheriff said the men targeted a man in a parking lot who was scratching off lottery tickets to take his truck. Both McCray and Linton drew their guns – one suspect fired one shot and the other fired five. The bullets hit the victim in the arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

McCray and Linton fled the area on foot, they then stole a vehicle from a home and drove south on Interstate 70. Police spotted the suspects and gave chase. The car hit spike strips and police were able to arrest the two men.

When police searched the car, they found cash, stolen merchandise and receipts from across the Midwest. Police issued a notice to all police department throughout the Midwest to alert them to an arrest.

Effingham Police Chief Jeff Fuesting said the notice helped them connect the two men to the Prime Sole armed robbery. He also said the description witness gave of the car with Kansas plates helped police narrow down suspects.

Police say the pair are suspected in similar crimes in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

McCray and Linton are charged in Illinois with four felonies; armed violence, a Class X felony, armed robbery, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and burglary, a Class 2 felony. They will have to face their charges in Missouri before the Effingham County charges.

McCray and Linton were being held in the Lafayette County Jail in Missouri.