Man arrested for threatening ex, shooting her horse

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun before turning it on her horse and firing a shot.

Court records obtained by WAND-TV’s partners at the News Gazette say Matthew T. Harrel is facing criminal charges in the April 19 shooting.

He was charges with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting happen around 9 p.m. on April 19 in rural Piper City. Officers found a horse who has been shot in the face. The ex-girlfriend told them her ex-boyfriend threatening her with a gun and then shot her horse.

The horse was treated for its injuries at a local veterinarian and is expected to be OK.

Police say Harrel admitted to shooting the horse. Harrel could face three years in prison if convicted.