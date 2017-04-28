2 arrested for sending marijuana through mail

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men have been arrested for trafficking marijuana across state lines, according to the Decatur Police Department.

A postal worker contacted police after he found two packages that were believed to be suspicious. The packages were addressed to a location in Decatur that had been vacant for over a year.

Police say the packages were addressed to "Marco Lopez" to a home in the 1700 block of S. Webster Street.

K9 officers were brought and alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance. A search warrant was issued for police to search the packages. Inside they found approximately 3,000 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana.

The packages were resealed and delivered to the address listed on the package. Two men were inside the vacant home and accepted the packages. As the suspects were leaving the home police stopped the pair and arrested them.

The men were identified as 31-year-old Carlos D. Taylor and 33-year-old Shawn J. Honorable. Taylor and Honorable are facing charges of cannabis trafficking.