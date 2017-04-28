Road Rage Victim Remembered

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – The victim of an apparent road rage killing in Springfield is being remembered by a friend who says he was excited to learn his girlfriend is pregnant.

Dustin Bolt tells WAND News that 32 year old Adam Tayeh had shared with him information about the pregnancy only days before he was shot to death. Police believe Tayeh was murdered in a dispute over a traffic incident. He was shot twice.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help. Here is the link: gf.me/u/bkhrq

A suspect in the case, Robert Pope, is being held on a $2 million bond on a first degree murder charge.