Road Rage Victim Remembered

2 arrested for sending marijuana through mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men have been arrested for trafficking marijuana across state lines, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Man arrested for threatening ex, shooting her horse
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun before turning it on her horse and firing a shot.
I-72 hit-and-run victim finally speaks
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In early February Chris Moore's life changed in a split second.
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
Prime Sole suspects arrested after multi-state robbery spree
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are in custody after last week’s attempted armed robbery at Prime Sole in Effingham.
Decatur's Heathcock has new mission this time around at nationals
DECATUR -- At 132 pounds, Dalton Heathcock packs the kind of punch you'd expect from a boxer twice, three times his size. Fellow Soy City fighter Jordan Maxey literally is three times Heathcock's size, and can corroborate that. Maxey has been helping the 26-year-old Heathcock train as he prepares for the biggest event of his young boxing career: Golden Glove nationals in Lafayette, Louisiana the week of May 1. Heathcock just claimed his fourth Golden Glove title in St. Louis and is ...
Heavy rain to impact central Illinois over the weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Rain chances return Friday and continue thru Sunday night. The heaviest rains look to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals could range from 4" to 5" inches before wrapping up early Monday morning. Areas west of I-55 will see a little less with between 2" to 3" inches. A Flash Flood Watch will take effect Friday evening and run through Sunday for most of central Illinois. Stay tuned to WAND for more forecast u...
Illinois gun dealer licensing bill passes the Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A controversial bill creating a state level gun licensing has passed the Illinois Senate.
Motorcyclist remembered for service to our country
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
