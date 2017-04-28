Crash leads to deadly shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 25-year old man Thursday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 1:00pm near the Fair Oaks Housing Complex in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

The Vermillion County Coroner says Justin Jones, 25 from Danville, died from the shooting.

An investigation revealed Jones and another person were in an argument leading the car to crash. Police say at some point in the fight Jones was shot.