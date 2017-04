CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM NEW S-OV HEAD COACH ANDY KERLEY.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley recently named Andy Kerley its new head football coach.

Kerley, who spent the last seven seasons at Cerro Gordo-Bement, takes over for Gerald Temples who retired after the season.

WAND's Noah Newman caught up with Kerley to talk about his new job, what he'll miss about CG-B, and his hot take on the Chicago Bears draft.