Cobb one of many Illini alums to reach out to Underwood

CHAMPAIGN -- Perhaps it's the frustration of not making a Final Four in 12 years, or excitement from new athletic director Josh Whitman's bold moves or just the optimism that builds after the changing of any guard.



But Illinois' former players want back in.



WAND interviewed Brian Cook about his desire to rejoin the program, players like Kendall Gill, Marcus Liberty, Kenny Battle, Deon Thomas and more have publicly reached out to new coach Brad Underwood and his first high school commit Mark Smith on Twitter. Whitman's #WeWillWin mantra has been embraced by a large number of former players who are interested in contributing toward the program's rebirth.



One of those players is South Side legend Levi Cobb, whose commitment out of Morgan Park High helped start the pipeline that led to the Libertys and Thomases choosing Illinois.



Cobb now lives in Florida, where he recently was on staff at national prep powerhouse Montverde. He now speaks across the country to students, including a recent stop in Chicago where he helped workout blue-chip prospect Ayo Dosunmu at his alma mater Morgan Park.



He also made a stop in Champaign to meet with Underwood. Click the video above to hear why he met with the new head coach, plus one change he'd like to see in the program.

