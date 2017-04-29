DEA encouraging safe disposal of prescription drugs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are encouraging you to help in the fight against prescription drug abuse by disposing of them in a safe manner.

The Decatur Police Department is hosting a "Drug Drop Off" event on April 29. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you will be able to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications at the Decatur Police Department, located at 707 West South Side Drive.

DEA officials say these events help prevent pill abuse and theft throughout the community. Crime Stoppers of Champaign County held a similar event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There is no charge to drop off the medications, and the entire process is anonymous. However, only pills and patches are being accepted at this time; no liquids, sharps, or needles will be taken.

