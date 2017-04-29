Deadly Vermilion County crash claims 1 life

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 51-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Vermilion County early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Illinois Route 49, just south of Vermilion County Road 3550 N. According to the investigation into the crash, troopers say the vehicle, a 2002 Buick Sedan, was speeding when it left the road to the east, overcorrected, then drove into a ditch on the west side and flipped over.

Authorities say the driver, a 51-year-old man, was unresponsive, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.