Vermilion County deadly crash victim identified

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a 51-year-old man who died in a rollover crash in Vermilion County early Saturday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup says Kevin Perkins, 51, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital Saturday morning. Northrup says Perkins died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash, which happened on Illinois Route 49 just after 4 a.m.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened on IL-49, just south of Vermilion County Road 3550 N. According to the investigation into the crash, troopers say the vehicle, a 2002 Buick Sedan, was speeding when it left the road to the east, overcorrected, then drove into a ditch on the west side and flipped over. Authorities say Perkins was unresponsive, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

