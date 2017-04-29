Decatur man arrested for striking teen with belt

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for striking a teen more than a dozen times with a belt, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police say officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of North Dunham Friday morning to speak with the man, as well as the teen and the teen's brother. According to police, the teen said the man struck him with a belt "20-to-25 times."

Officers also say they viewed a video, recorded by the teen's brother about two weeks ago, which showed the man swinging a belt toward the teen. Additionally, Decatur police officers say they saw several marks on the teens arm in "the final stages of healing," consistent with being struck with a belt a couple of weeks ago.

Decatur police say the man, identified as Damien Plato, 40, was arrested. During an interview with detectives, Decatur police say Plato admitted to striking the teen, saying he went "overboard."

Plato is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and endangering the health/welfare of a child, and is due back in court next month.