Civil War weapons on display in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Swords, pistols, and other weapons dating back to the Civil War will be on display at the Old State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

This weapons-themed "Civil War Saturday" is being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Springfield. Those in attendance will learn more about the technological advancements of weapons used during the Civil War, including the introduction of the rifled musket.

This event is hosted by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, which operates the Old State Capitol in addition to other homes, forts, and burial mounds throughout the state.

For more information about programs hosted by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, click here.