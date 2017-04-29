Civil War weapons on display in Springfield

Civil War weapons on display in SpringfieldPosted: Updated:
2 arrested for sending marijuana through mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men have been arrested for trafficking marijuana across state lines, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Road Rage Victim Remembered
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – The victim of an apparent road rage killing in Springfield is being remembered by a friend who says he was excited to learn his girlfriend is pregnant.
WAND Interactive Radar
Man arrested for threatening ex, shooting her horse
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun before turning it on her horse and firing a shot.
I-72 hit-and-run victim finally speaks
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In early February Chris Moore's life changed in a split second.
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
Cobb one of many Illini alums to reach out to Underwood
CHAMPAIGN -- Perhaps it's the frustration of not making a Final Four in 12 years, or excitement from new athletic director Josh Whitman's bold moves or just the optimism that builds after the changing of any guard. But Illinois' former players want back in. WAND interviewed Brian Cook about his desire to rejoin the program, players like Kendall Gill, Marcus Liberty, Kenny Battle, Deon Thomas and more have publicly reached out to new coach Brad Underwood and his first high school com...
Prime Sole suspects arrested after multi-state robbery spree
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are in custody after last week’s attempted armed robbery at Prime Sole in Effingham.
Crash leads to deadly shooting in Danville
Danville police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 25-year old man Thursday afternoon.
Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star
Judges are sealing warrants that allowed police to obtain blood and urine samples from "The Bachelor" Chris Soules and to enter his home after a fatal crash.
