Smoot drafted by Jacksonville, Lunt signs with Minnesota

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL Draft dream came true for one former Illini, when Dawuane Smoot was selected in the third round by Jacksonville.

Smoot was the only former Illini to hear their name called. Several others will go the undrafted free agent route. That's not always a bad thing -- just ask Antonio Gates, or Tony Romo, or Kurt Warner.

Fellow edge rusher Carroll Phillips will join Smoot in Jacksonville. Rochester native Wes Lunt signed with Minnesota. WR Justin Hardee is headed to Houston. LB Hardy Nickerson signed with Cincinnati.