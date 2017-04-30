ISP: Man drove past blockades, crashed into downed tree branches

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a man is facing multiple charges after driving around two blockades and crashing into downed tree branches early Sunday morning.

The crash and subsequent arrest happened at about 1:18 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45, near 500th Avenue in Effingham County. According to ISP troopers, branches from a large tree and power lines were down on U.S. Highway 45, about a quarter-mile north of 500th Avenue. In response, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police stationed squad cars near the area in order to warn oncoming drivers of the road closure, and to have them take an alternate route.

However, ISP officials say a 2001 Lexus Passenger Car traveling south on U.S. Highway 45 drove around a marked Effingham County squad car. Troopers say the Lexus continued down the road, where it forced a marked ISP squad car to back up in order to avoid a head-on collision. The Lexus continued to drive on, eventually crashing into the downed tree branches. Law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel arrived and helped remove the driver from the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Brett Tabor, 25, was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. ISP officials say Tabor is facing preliminary charges of DUI, reckless driving, disobeying a peace officer, failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and not having a valid driver's license.