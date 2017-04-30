"Up To Earth" cleaning up Clinton Lake boat ramp

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - One local organization is helping clean up a portion of Clinton Lake Sunday afternoon.

Representatives from "Up To Earth/Grassroots Unity Effort" say they will clean up the South Clinton Public Boat Ramp from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Officials say this cleanup effort is in response to alleged illegal dumping taking place at the ramp.

The public is invited and encouraged to participate in this cleanup. The location of the cleanup may be found by clicking here.