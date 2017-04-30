Central Illinois U.S. Army Sergeant killed in Afghanistan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two Army Sergeants, including one from central Illinois, were killed during a military operation in Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Defense said Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, and Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, died on April 27 as a result of "small arms fire while engaged in dismounted operations" in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Rodgers was from Bloomington, Illinois, while Thomas was from Kettering, Ohio.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis issued the following statement regarding the deaths of these two men:

"The families and fellow Rangers of Sgt. Joshua "Josh" Rodgers and Sgt. Cameron Thomas have my respect and sympathies. Fighting alongside their Afghan partners, Josh and Cameron proved themselves willing to go into danger and impose a brutal cost on enemies in their path. They carried out their operation against ISIS-K in Afghanistan before making the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation and our freedoms. Our nation owes them an irredeemable debt, and we give our deepest condolences to their families."