Champaign County History Museum reopens after renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign officials joined members of the community to celebrate the reopening of the Champaign County History Museum on Saturday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Among those in attendance were Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and members of the museum's Board of Trustees.

The museum was closed to the public for 18 months while renovations were completed. Now open, the museum offers four new exhibits in addition to its previous ones; "When We Went to War," "Champaign County Uncrated," "A Second Home," and "The Art of Louise Woodroofe."

