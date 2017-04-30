Decatur group raising awareness of water scarcity

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First United Methodist Green Team worked to raise awareness of water scarcity in the world during an event in Decatur Sunday afternoon.

Officials say this event, the second in the organization's Earth Day Mini Series, was held at 201 West North Street. A speaker from Marion Medical Mission was in attendance to discuss how to conserve water, and how conservation efforts could cause change throughout the world.

The First United Methodist Green Team aims to raise awareness of programs and practices that positively benefit the environment. For more information, click here.