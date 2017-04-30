Illini targets strut stuff on star-studded AAU stage

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're a Division I coach, Mac Irvin Fire vs. Spiece Indy Heat is appointment television.



The heavy hitters turned out in full force at courtside of Sunday's grand finale of the Indianapolis session of the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League). Izzo. Archie. Manning. Dunphy. Anderson. Mack. Underwood. Too many to name, in fact.



They came to watch the two titan-level AAU programs go head-to-head in a game that had the feeling of a Power 5 conference more than a game featuring players who hadn't even began their senior years of high school.



Illinois fans had particular reason to watch a group of players with Illini offers that includes 6-foot-5 point guard Ayo Dosunmu (Mac Irvin Fire -- Morgan Park), 6-foot-5 wing Talen Horton-Tucker (MIF -- Simeon) and 6-foot sophomore point guard Tyger Campbell (Spiece Indy Heat -- La Lumiere).



Dosunmu finished with 25 points and 6 assists, Horton-Tucker 7 points and 7 rebounds and Campbell 16 points to go with 3 assists.



Click the video above to see highlights from Spiece Indy Heat's 75-72 win over Mac Irvin Fire, plus interview clips from both Horton-Tucker and fast-rising CIA Bounce wing Ignas Brazdeikis, an intriguing 6-foot-7 prospect who was offered by the Illinois staff on Saturday night after scoring 42 points for his Ontario-based club.