Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-Tucker

Posted:
Ignas Brazdeikis has been rocketing up recruiting rankings and carried that momentum into Saturday night's game in Indianapolis when he scored 42 points. Ignas Brazdeikis has been rocketing up recruiting rankings and carried that momentum into Saturday night's game in Indianapolis when he scored 42 points.

Click the video above to hear from a pair of blue chip Illini targets who were at EYBL Session 2 in Indianapolis this weekend. They discuss getting a scholarship offer from Illinois, plus what intrigues them about the program.

Ignas Brazdeikis (0:00 - 0:28)
6-foot-7 wing
Mono, ON (CIA Bounce)
Other offers include from Oregon, Baylor, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Memphis, Vanderbilt, USC

Talen Horton-Tucker (0:28 - 1:21)
6-foot-5 wing
Chicago, IL (Mac Irvin Fire)
Other offers include from Northwestern, DePaul, Iowa State

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps