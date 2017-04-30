Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-TuckerPosted:
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
Nurse charged with stealing photos from patient's cellphone
Prosecutors say a South Elgin nurse faces felony charges and is accused of stealing more than 60 "sensitive, personal photographs" and six videos from a patient's cellphone.
Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-Tucker
Click the video above to hear from a pair of blue chip Illini targets who were at EYBL Session 2 in Indianapolis this weekend. They discuss getting a scholarship offer from Illinois, plus what intrigues them about the program. Ignas Brazdeikis (0:00 - 0:28) 6-foot-7 wing Mono, ON (CIA Bounce) Other offers include from Oregon, Baylor, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Memphis, Vanderbilt, USC Talen Horton-Tucker (0:28 - 1:21) 6-foot-5 wing Chicago, IL (Mac Irvin Fire) Other offers include f...
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
ISP: Man drove past blockades, crashed into downed tree branches
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a man is facing multiple charges after driving around two blockades and crashing into downed tree branches early Sunday morning.
Decatur man arrested for striking teen with belt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for striking a teen more than a dozen times with a belt, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Illinois gun dealer licensing bill passes the Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A controversial bill creating a state level gun licensing has passed the Illinois Senate.
Illini targets strut stuff on star-studded AAU stage
INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're a Division I coach, Mac Irvin Fire vs. Spiece Indy Heat is appointment television. The heavy hitters turned out in full force at courtside of Sunday's grand finale of the Indianapolis session of the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League). Izzo. Archie. Manning. Dunphy. Anderson. Mack. Underwood. Too many to name, in fact. They came to watch the two titan-level AAU programs go head-to-head in a game that had the feeling of a Power 5 conference m...
