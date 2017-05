It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail.

Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.

WAND's Noah Newman and ESPN 1050's Ryan Evan react to the big news, and discuss how it could impact Jeremiah Tilmon's upcoming decision. Click the video above to watch!