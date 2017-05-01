Gov. Rauner activates State Emergency Operations Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In response to heavy rainfall seen in the last 48 hours, Governor Bruce Rauner has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield.

Officials say the State Emergency Operations Center serves as a central hub for state personnel and equipment, from which assistance can be sent to communities needing help with controlling flooding. Participating agencies include the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Public Health, the American Red Cross, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Governor Rauner says, "Several inches of rain has caused our rivers to swell, which has caused flooding in some communities. In order to expedite any state assistance to protect residents and critical infrastructure, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center with personnel from several key agencies to quickly react to any requests."

IEMA Director James Joseph says they will focus on river flooding, which is expected to increase in several areas this week. "We have been in close contact with our county emergency management partners for the past several days in order to best support their needs," says Joseph.

