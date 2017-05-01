Champaign shooting still under investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a March 28 shooting.

Champaign police say the shooting happened in the area of Third and Washington Street at about 8:42 p.m. Detectives say one man was shot, and received treatment at Carle Hospital in Urbana before being released.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 20 year of age, standing six feet tall with a skinny build, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.