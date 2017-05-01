Champaign shooting still under investigation

Champaign shooting still under investigationPosted: Updated:
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
Nurse charged with stealing photos from patient's cellphone
Prosecutors say a South Elgin nurse faces felony charges and is accused of stealing more than 60 "sensitive, personal photographs" and six videos from a patient's cellphone.
Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie
Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
ISP: Man drove past blockades, crashed into downed tree branches
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a man is facing multiple charges after driving around two blockades and crashing into downed tree branches early Sunday morning.
Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-Tucker
Click the video above to hear from a pair of blue chip Illini targets who were at EYBL Session 2 in Indianapolis this weekend. They discuss getting a scholarship offer from Illinois, plus what intrigues them about the program. Ignas Brazdeikis (0:00 - 0:28) 6-foot-7 wing Mono, ON (CIA Bounce) Other offers include from Oregon, Baylor, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Memphis, Vanderbilt, USC Talen Horton-Tucker (0:28 - 1:21) 6-foot-5 wing Chicago, IL (Mac Irvin Fire) Other offers include f...
Decatur man arrested for striking teen with belt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for striking a teen more than a dozen times with a belt, according to the Decatur Police Department.
WAND Interactive Radar
Road Rage Victim Remembered
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – The victim of an apparent road rage killing in Springfield is being remembered by a friend who says he was excited to learn his girlfriend is pregnant.
Central Illinois U.S. Army Sergeant killed in Afghanistan
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two Army Sergeants, including one from central Illinois, were killed during a military operation in Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
Sunday's Forecast
Decatur group raising awareness of water scarcity
Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Boy and Girl Scouts participate in Scout Pilgrimage Day
New WAND News app now available
