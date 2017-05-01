Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police say the victim reported the assault during the early morning hours of April 20. Officers spoke with the victim, who said her ex-boyfriend, who she identified as Shalen Dozier, 29, broke into her house, sexually assaulted her, and took her cell phone when she tried to call police. The victim also told officers that she has an order of protection against Dozier.

Officers arrested Dozier in the 2000 block of North Water Street on April 30. Dozier is facing charges of home invasion, theft, criminal sexual assault, violation of an order of protection, and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Dozier is being held in Macon County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is due back in court on May 8.