Jimmy John's offering dollar subs May 2

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jimmy John's is showing appreciation for its customers by offering $1 subs at participating locations May 2.

From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., you can stop by any participating restaurant to pick up your $1 sub. The deal only applies to in-store purchases, and only the JJBLT and sandwiches 1 through 6 will be discounted.

For more information, or to view participating locations near you, click here.