Urbana house fire displaces 3

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department says a family of three was displaced after an early morning fire on the city's northeast side.

Officials say firefighters were sent to a home in the 900 block of East Park Street at about 4:35 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Crews say they saw smoke coming from the home, and that there was fire in the kitchen.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, and no people were injured or killed. However, officials say a dog inside the home did not survive. Officials also note that no one was home at the time of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.