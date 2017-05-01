Deputy hirings begin in Macon County

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) – A few months has made a big difference for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. Facing potential layoffs late in 2016 the department is now taking job applications as part of a new hiring effort.

On April 4th voters supported an increase in sales taxes to support public safety. The tax will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue for the department allowing it to put more deputies on the street. It will also allow specialized positions like a U.S. Marshal and drug enforcement officer to be put back in place.

Applications for deputy positions can be picked up at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Decatur or online at: www.sheriff-macon-il-us

The department expects to hire four to six deputies over the next year. The deadline to apply is June 2, 2017.