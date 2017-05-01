Holding Lawmakers Accountable

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It's been nearly two years since Illinois has had a budget. Social Services are closing, universities are suffering and the state's credit rating is dropping. Yet lawmakers are still continuing to collect a paycheck.

It's something that many Illinois residents are fed up to see.

"As long as there is no budget for the state, they should not be getting paid. How are they getting paid?" asked Arlene Rochelle, an Illinois resident.

"If they are not doing their jobs. I don't think they should be paid." added Marie Havens, another Illinois resident.

But for many lawmakers, it's a sore subject.

"Well I think the important thing is that we should get a budget. We have now what four weeks to get a budget done and we have not had a budget for 2 years." said Representative Bill Mitchell, R-Decatur.

"I was not one of the people who supported the lawsuit. But we need a state budget. We need a state budget for everybody. I supported the Comptroller fighting, and now it is going to be in the appellate court. I'm glad she is doing that but to be clear, what resolves this whole problem is getting a state budget." said Senator Chapin Rose, R-Champaign.

But what can be done to hold lawmakers accountable?

"It's not likely you can get to this. In spite of all the frustrations, the mechanisms to get to it are pretty limited." explained Kent Redfield, a professor emertius of Political Science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

One Senator, Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, has proposed a law to push lawmaker pay to the back of the Comptroller's nearly $12 billion dollars in backlogged bills.

"The very idea that when we haven't put together a balanced budget that we ought to be paid in advance of everyone else, just strikes me as fundamentally wrong. There is a continuing instruction in the law that legislators should be paid, so what my legislation would do is essentially undo that and say while they should be paid, the Comptroller can put them in line with everyone else." he said.

However, the likelihood of SB 989 being voted on by lawmakers is slim.

"Legislators are not likely to vote for a mechanism that would involve them not getting paid." Said Redfield.

The only real way to hold lawmakers accountable for the nearly 2 year budget stalemate, is during the next election in 2018.

"Unfortunately, the only way probably is the ballot box. That is the place where citizens are going to have to hold legislators and the governor accountable for frankly, the mess that they have created of Illinois." said Redfield.