State emergency operations activated

SPRINGFIELD,Ill (WAND)- Monday morning, Governor Bruce Rauner activated the State's Emergency Operations Center. This hub of resources is full of every agency imaginable, including, IDOT, IDOC, Red Cross and many more. All of the agencies were called on to essentially be the alarm before a State of Emergency is declared.

After the weekend full of rain and storms, Central and Southern Illinois are cleaning up but also preparing for the next round of storms.

Director for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, James Joseph said, "the Department of transportation has been helping with road closures, barricades and signage, the American Red Cross opened up a shelter over the weekend to support a community that was in need down in Marion. So, there is a number of resources that have already been deployed and more that will continue to as the requests come in."

More rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.