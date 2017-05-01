26th Annual Children's Museum of Illinois Duck Derby & NEW! Celebrity Derby with Dawn Sterling

Decatur, Ill. (WAND)- The Children's Museum of Illinois will host its 26th Annual Duck Derby on Saturday May 6th. Duck Derby is one of the Museum's largest fundraisers. That's the same day as the Kentucky Derby which is shows on WAND TV.

This year in addition to 5000 ducks racing for a finish for kids, there's a Celebrity Derby. Community celebrities, like our very own WAND TV News Anchor with showing her thoroughbred skills under "Dawn of a News Day." The Celebrity Derby starts at noon at the Children's Museum of Illinois, on Country Club Road in Decatur.

You're invited out starting at 10 am as a family. You can buy a Duck and explore fire engines, military, law enforcement vehicles, and more. The Duck Derby starts at 1 pm. With the owner of the winning duck taking home $3000.00 You can also purchase your duck and learn about the day of scheduled fun events by clicking here.