Rain set to return Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - A low pressure system will develop in the southern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday and track toward central Illinois. Rain showers return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Models are showing the heaviest rains set to fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The track of the low will be key to where the heaviest of the rain sets up. Right now, the focus is south of Illinois Rt. 16. That would be along and south of a line from Paris to Mattoon to Pana to Hillsboro. If the low tracks farther north or farther south, this will change the forecast. Models have been trending to favor the more southerly track of the low.

Rain fall totals could once again range from 1" to 2" inches across much of central Illinois. Areas along and south of I-70 could see as much as 2" to 3". This will aggravate already swollen and flooded rivers and streams. Stay tuned for more forecast updates.