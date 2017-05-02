UIS Professors announce strike

About 160 professors at the University of Illinois Springfield plan to strike Tuesday.

https://uisufinfo.wordpress.com/United Faculty, which represents the professors, announced the strike Monday evening. During the strike, they say tenure and tenure-track professors will not teach classes, grade assignments, answer student emails or hold office hours. An announcement from the union said the strike will not include clinical instructors, adjunct instructors, graduate students or other academic professions.

The faculty union, a chapter of University Professionals of Illinois, said they are striking over issues like salary, faculty voice in the tenure process and changes to the university’s grievance policy.

“We did not want it to come to this, but Chancellor (Susan) Koch and the U of I administration forced the strike by dragging its feet and playing games at the bargaining table,” said Kristi Barnwell, History professor at UIS, in a press release. “Our students deserve this to be settled and we hope that management will change course and agree to a deal that’s fair to the faculty, our students, and the community.”

In a letter to staff and students last month, Koch wrote that negotiators had reached agreements on some issues like facilities and equipment, meetings with administration, personnel files and health and safety.

Faculty and supporters plan to picket outside University Hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday.