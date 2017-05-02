UIS Professors announce strike

UIS Professors announce strikePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.
-
Jimmy John's offering dollar subs May 2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jimmy John's is showing appreciation for its customers by offering $1 subs at participating locations May 2.
-
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
-
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie
Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.
Nurse charged with stealing photos from patient's cellphone
Prosecutors say a South Elgin nurse faces felony charges and is accused of stealing more than 60 "sensitive, personal photographs" and six videos from a patient's cellphone.
-
Decatur man arrested for striking teen with belt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for striking a teen more than a dozen times with a belt, according to the Decatur Police Department.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Holding Lawmakers Accountable
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It's been nearly two years since Illinois has had a budget.
-
Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot Texas teen
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
Veterans take one last tour
-
Illinois House passes expanded abortion coverage
-
Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday
-
WAND News at 10 PM: 2/5/2017
Central Illinois Treasures: Finding her Voice
-
UIS students react to strike authorization vote
-
Police arrest 2 in Southern View shooting, chase
-
Deputy arrests Lincoln bank robbery suspect
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.