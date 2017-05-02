Decatur mayor, council members sworn in this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four city officials were sworn into office during a Decatur City Council meeting Monday evening.

Two incumbents, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Council Member Pat McDaniel, joined council newcomers David Horn and Chuck Kuhle in taking the city's oath of office. Additionally, Council Member Dana Ray was selected to serve as Mayor Pro Tempore.

The Decatur City Council also voted 6-1 to approve the removal of 93 trees throughout the city. The project is estimated to cost $92,700, and will remove trees that have been identified as potential hazards, including several ash trees that have been attacked by the Emerald Ash Borer.

