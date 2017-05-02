IDOT receives law enforcement training grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers across the state will receive advanced training on detecting impaired drivers, courtesy of a federal grant.

Illinois is among five states to receive the $20,000 grant, made possible through the Governor's Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility Transportation. The money will be used by the Illinois Department of Transportation to pay for 10 Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement classes.

Each class will train up to 25 officers, and will focus on training to spot the signs of drug-impaired drivers that might be missed.

IDOT Office of Program Development Director Priscilla Tobias says, "We are gratified to be awarded this important funding again this year. Impaired driving deaths in Illinois are down compared to a decade ago, but recent years have shown an uptick in fatalities, demonstrating the problem is far from being solved."