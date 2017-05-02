Anna Waters Head Start facing closure without federal budget

Anna Waters Head Start facing closure without federal budgetPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.
-
Jimmy John's offering dollar subs May 2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jimmy John's is showing appreciation for its customers by offering $1 subs at participating locations May 2.
-
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
-
UIS professors announce strike
About 160 professors at the University of Illinois Springfield plan to strike Tuesday.
-
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie
Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.
-
Rain set to return Wednesday afternoon into Thursday
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - A low pressure system will develop in the southern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday and track toward central Illinois. Rain showers return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Models are showing the heaviest rains set to fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
-
Checks still coming in for lawmakers despite budget impasse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It's been nearly two years since Illinois has had a budget.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
-
Carle unveils new pediatric ambulance
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Clawbacks: Hidden costs Of copay
-
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
-
Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-Tucker
-
Overnight Forecast
-
DMCOC receiving more than $1 million in federal funding
-
Deputy hirings begin in Macon County
-
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.