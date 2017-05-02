Macon Resources hosting hiring event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you're looking for a job, Macon Resources, Inc. is inviting you to attend a hiring event Tuesday afternoon.

MRI officials say this event will be held at 2121 Hubbard Avenue, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Positions that are open at this time include Direct Care jobs for second and third shift. More information about the job's responsibilities and qualifications may be found by clicking here.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to this event. For more information about Macon Resources, Inc., click here.