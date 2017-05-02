Food banks, Walmart teaming to combat hunger

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Foodbank and Eastern Illinois Foodbank are teaming up with Walmart to battle food insecurity during the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign.

Under the campaign, the public will be encouraged to take action in the fight against hunger through donations, activity on social media, and more. In response, Walmart will donate meals to Feeding America's 200 food banks, including Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Central Illinois Foodbank, for the public's effort.

The first way people can fight hunger through this campaign is by purchasing products made by participating companies. For each of those products bought, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank. Additionally, Discover will donate the equivalent of one meal for every Discover card transaction made at Walmart through May 15.

The second way you can get involved is by interacting with campaign content on social media, or by creating your own content and adding the hashtag #FightHunger. For each online act of support, Walmart will donate the equivalent of 10 meals, up to $1.5 million.

Finally, you can directly donate to a food bank of your choosing at the cash register when you check out.

During last year's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign, Eastern Illinois Foodbank received more than $88,000 in assistance, and Central Illinois Foodbank received more than $80,000.

For more information about this campaign, click here.