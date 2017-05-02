Food banks, Walmart teaming to combat hunger

Food banks, Walmart teaming to combat hungerPosted: Updated:
Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Jimmy John's offering dollar subs May 2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jimmy John's is showing appreciation for its customers by offering $1 subs at participating locations May 2.
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
UIS professors announce strike
About 160 professors at the University of Illinois Springfield plan to strike Tuesday.
Macon Resources hosting hiring event
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you're looking for a job, Macon Resources, Inc. is inviting you to attend a hiring event Tuesday afternoon.
Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie
Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.
Rain set to return Wednesday afternoon into Thursday
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - A low pressure system will develop in the southern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday and track toward central Illinois. Rain showers return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Models are showing the heaviest rains set to fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
White ex-officer pleads guilty in black man's slaying
Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop.
Checks still coming in for lawmakers despite budget impasse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It's been nearly two years since Illinois has had a budget.
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
Clawbacks: Hidden costs Of copay
Carle unveils new pediatric ambulance
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
Extended interviews: Illini targets Brazdeikis, Horton-Tucker
Checks still coming in for lawmakers despite budget impasse
Overnight Forecast
DMCOC receiving more than $1 million in federal funding
Deputy hirings begin in Macon County
