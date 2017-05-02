Electronics collection coming to Decatur June 10

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Environmental Management Department says it will accept unwanted electronics for proper disposal during a special collection event June 10.

Officials say they will accept unwanted, broken, or obsolete electronics from people who register to attend. Registration is open now, and you can register to attend online or by completing a form at 141 South Main Street, Room 408, in Decatur.

For each appointment, up to 10 items will be accepted. Items that can be dropped off include computers, laptops, control boxes, media players and receivers, phones, tablets, cables, and printers. Up to three televisions and monitors will also be accepted, with a $10 pre-payment of each one being dropped off.

For more information about this event, or to register online, click here.